Spanish Fort’s Eastern Shore Centre to begin $3.9 million road project

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - After 16 years of potholes and patchwork, Eastern Shore Boulevard and Eastern Shore Drive will be resurfaced. It will be an expensive and time-consuming project, taking several months to complete at a cost of nearly $4 million.

More than 60 units in the Eastern Shore Centre are leased and business is good according to Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan. Soon, a new road will be built to make it easier and more comfortable for shoppers to access their favorite stores.

“I feel like I have to dodge all the potholes, or it will pop my tire,” said shopper, Destini Pratt.

“The potholes and the ruts in the road…they seem to be getting worse,” James Horn added.

Work began Wednesday, July 13, 2022 by running cameras into the storm drains but construction on the road surface will start within a few days. It will begin on Eastern Shore Boulevard at the entrance off Highway 31 near Rockwell Elementary and continue up to Eastern Shore Drive by Publix. Over the next several months, two of the entrances on Highway 181 will be redone and the interior roads fixed.

After 16 years of potholes and patchwork, shoppers should have a smooth drive by Christmas (Hal Scheurich)

“In addition to the road, you know they’re completely digging up the median. They’re replacing the lighting. They’re doing all of those things,” McMillan said. “That’s why the project is, well, $3.9 million. It’s a big project.”

The roads will be taken all the way back to natural ground and re-engineered from the base layer. A mountain of road-bed material has already been brought in.

Those who shop at the Eastern Shore Centre will pay for it. A one-percent fee is collected on every sale, which goes into a special account to fund projects like this.

“As of right now, we’ve accrued almost $3 million. So, it’s a $3.9 million project, so by the time the project is completed, we’ll have enough money in the coffers to pay it off,” McMillan explained.

The work will initiate at the Highway 31 entrance in consideration of school starting back soon at Rockwell. Once the other phases of work begin, much of it will be done at night to have less impact on traffic. Officials say none of the roads will ever be completely shut down and the goal is to have if finished for Christmas.

