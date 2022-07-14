Summer events at The Fort Park

The Fort Park in Spanish Fort is looking forward to ending the Summer season with a bang! Josh Sands, General Manager, and Randy Burgan, owner of Boom’s Thai Kitchen, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with a full list of events.

July 15th

• Movie Night

July 16th

• Kids Day

• Karaoke with DJ New Productions

• Bubbles

• Chalk

• Other Games & Activities

July 22nd

• Live Music featuring The JeTTS

July 23rd

• Live Music featuring Melissa Robertson

July 29th

• Live Music featuring Stormfolk

July 30h

• Live Music featuring Wayne Deaton

July 31st

• Live Music featuring Dan Poer

Business:

• The Fort Park is a vibrant shipping container event district sponsoring locally inspired food and beverage concepts. Great food, drinks and fun at The Fort!

Location:

• 29001 Bass Pro Drive, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

• Drive past Bass Pro and look left! We are located inside the Town Center Park and across the road from one of our newest restaurants, Mandina’s of Spanish Fort.

Contact Information:

• General Manager

• manager@thefortpark.com

• Event Coordinator

• events@thefortpark.com

Website:

• https://spanishfortcenter.com

Socials:

• Facebook - @fortpark

• Instagram - @thefortpark

---

