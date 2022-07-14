Mobile PD pursues stolen vehicle; incident connected to Bay Avenue carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old boy was behind the wheel of stolen vehicle that led Mobile police officers on a pursuit Wednesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The MPD said officers observed a reported stolen vehicle at Faure Drive South and Farnell Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued.

Police said the driver stopped the vehicle behind a business in the 3300 block of Halls Mill Road, where an unknown male subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers recovered a gun from the path the subject was running, police said. The other three male occupants remained in the vehicle and were detained.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested for receiving stolen property and attempting to elude, police said. He was transported to Metro Jail on an unrelated charge.

One of the male passengers, Bojarvious Campbell, 18, was arrested for outstanding warrants not related to this case, police said.

The other 17-year-old male juvenile was released and found not to be involved.

Police said this incident is connected to a carjacking that occurred on Bay Avenue. Police said the victim was sitting in his vehicle at the 1000 block of Bay Avenue when he was approached by two unknown male subjects armed with handguns. They demanded the victim’s personal property and the vehicle and then fled the scene, police said.

