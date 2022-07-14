Advertise With Us
Prichard Police news conference discussing ‘new developments’ in a case

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: No new developments were released.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police called a news conference on Thursday to discuss ‘new developments’ in a case, according to city spokesperson TJ Pettway.

Frustrations growing as family awaits answers in murder of Randon Lee

