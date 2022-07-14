Advertise With Us
Wilcox County man killed in ATV crash in Monroe County

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 38-year-old Wilcox County man died after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree in Monroe County, authorities said.

Chad C. Brantley of Pine Apple, Ala., was fatally injured in the crash of the 2016 Kawasaki Brute Force ATV, which happened around 4:30 p.m. July 7, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brantley was reported missing to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on July 8. Troopers with ALEA on Wednesday were called to investigate the crash after a passerby discovered the wreck on Monroe County Road 47 about 25 mile north of Monroeville.

No further information is available.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.

---

