Alabama’s first case of monkeypox detected in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile County Health Department is on high alert after identifying Alabama’s first case of monkeypox in a Mobile County resident.

“The illness onset date the rash progression, age sex, and other risk factors fit the patterns described nationally,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree.

Dr. Rendi Murphree says the disease is most commonly spread from coming in contact with a monkeypox rash or body fluids from someone who has it. Murphree says the patient traveled to three different states in three weeks before experiencing symptoms.

“The patient had no known contact with a monkeypox patient so did not know if they had skin-to-skin contact with someone who had monkeypox,” added Murphree.

Murphree says the health department has identified a few close contacts and will continue to monitor them and the patient for the next several weeks. In the meantime, they’ve ordered the antiviral medicine TPOXX and the vaccine Jynneos.

“Jynneos is a vaccine that’s also in the strategic national stockpile and authorized for post-exposure prophylaxis for people who have a high risk or moderate risk contact with the case patient,” said Murphree.

The health department expects to have the TPOXX and the Jynneos on hand tomorrow. Currently, it will just be for the case patient and their close contacts, but that could change if cases rise.

“We can receive vaccine from the stockpile prepositioned in Alabama but anytime we need it for close contacts we will be able to get it from the stockpile,” said Murphree.

Dr. Murphree says if you have any unexplained rash as well as any symptoms you should avoid skin-to-skin contact and go to your health care provider immediately. If you don’t have a health care provider you can come down to the health department for treatment.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.