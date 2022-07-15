Advertise With Us
Human remains found in Walton County

The Walton County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains that were found in Point Washington State Forest.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains that were found in Point Washington State Forest on Friday.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office are on scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the state forest east of South County Highway 83 as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more information.

