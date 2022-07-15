Human remains found in Walton County

WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains that were found in Point Washington State Forest on Friday.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office are on scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the state forest east of South County Highway 83 as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more information.

