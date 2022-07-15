Lady Trojans 6th Man Club to Host Golf Tournament

The following information was provided by Daphne High School Women’s Basketball Program:

The Daphne High School Women’s Basketball Program will benefit from the proceeds raised from the Inaugural Lady Trojans 6th Man Club Golf Tournament to be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope, AL.

Registration will begin at 7:30am with breakfast being served, followed by a 9:00am shotgun start. The 4-man teams will have a chance to take home amazing prizes along with the opportunity to drive home a new motorcycle provided by Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson who is serving as a Hole-In-One Sponsor. The event will recognize 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams during lunch, which will be provided by Zaxby’s in Daphne. To beat the heat, players can enjoy a cool refreshing cocktail from the Arnold Palmer Bar. Funds raised from the tournament will allow the 501(c)(3) nonprofit booster club the opportunity to enhance training facilities and equipment, help cover travel expenses for out-of-town games and reduce overall team fees associated.

“This is such a fantastic program for aspiring female athletes. It is our goal to support the team, the coaches and the families of these athletes,” states club President Kevin Luker. For more information pertaining to sponsorship opportunities available or details of the event contact Christy Wilson @ 251.391.7220. Teams can register online at www.charitygolftoday.com/daphnehigh.

