Let the fishing begin: the 89th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo has officially kicked off on Dauphin Island

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of excitement over on Dauphin Island as the 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is officially underway.

The world’s largest fishing tournament kicked off Friday morning on Dauphin Island.

Thousands of anglers undocked their boats eager and ready to get out on the water and cast their line. For some anglers, the weather is their only concern.

“Just keep going, no matter what, unless, unless it’s really bad and we have to return, but we can stay out there, we will,” said Wilson Murphey.

But, the island couldn’t have looked more beautiful, with clear skies and calm waters. A welcoming sight for anglers, Andrew cook and Wilson Murphey, hoping for good weather.

Cook and Murphey knew exactly what they were hoping to catch...

“Sheepshead,” said Cook, “sharks are not in the plans but we are hoping to catch a speck or something.”

This year’s tournament is a bit different, after eight years the fishing rodeo brought back its shark category. Coleman Moore, the Vice President of Publicity said the decision was based on research.

“Over the past few years we started talking with South Alabama Marine Sciences as well as some other scientists and they went ahead and said that they’re plentiful out there and the ecology of it is the right time, they’re everywhere and we and we can go ahead and fish them again,” said Moore.

Bull shark, Tiger shark, Hammerhead, and Blacktip shark are all fair game. Coleman said the cash prize for that is a whopping $12,000.

“The sharks are crazy out there right now. Never seen them like this before as populated as they are. They really need something like this,” said angler Darrell Taubel, “plus it’s always nice to come down and see the big shark hanging and get your picture made.”

Many anglers will head back to land when the weigh-in station opens. Spectators will be able to see who made the biggest catch of the day, as anglers try to make it on the leaderboard.

“You’re always hoping that, the money pot.”

The biggest catch, or no catch at all, these anglers are just happy to be out on the water doing what they love.

The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo continues this Saturday and wraps up on Sunday.

