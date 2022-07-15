Liars Contest kicks off AL Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo — now underway -- getting started Thursday with a long-standing tradition of the Captain T-Bone’s Liar Contest followed by live music -- beating the weather that moved in late that evening.

As the sun set on Dauphin Island -- big fish tales were the name of the game.

“Everybody’s talking about the heat —,so my fishing story, which actually started out as a hunting story,” said Ronnie Grider.

“Can I get a Roll Tide?!? — Roll Tide —- Yeah! When I tell y’all the bow of that boat was so high up — it was higher than Biden’s gas prices right now y’all,” said a 15-year-old girl -- new to the contest.

“And he leans way back — and casts. And I really felt it too as my bikini top went flying over his head. And I’ll be dang if he did not reel in a red snapper, a record-breaking 44 DD. (Laughs),” said Shirley Brown, Liar Contest.

The taller the tale — the bigger the prize for Captain T-Bone’s Liar Contest.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith doing double duty -- not only doing live reports but also judging the contest.

“Lee: Jason you actually know what your talking about — what makes a good liar? — Jason: We’ll definitely you have to have humor and politics mixed in or some kind of topic that people resonate to. And if you can talk about football that helps as well. So some of the best ones I’ve seen — they kind of intertwine fishing and maybe a topic that is a little sensitive — politics or maybe some football mixed in.”

In a sea of lies — one thing is true — good times & hopefully a lot of big catches are on the way -- rain or shine.

“First of all — he said it was going to be bad and we had that low pressure out there. I was hoping it was going to be bad because I would be the only one going because I go all the time. So I was just like maybe we’d get some bad weather and everybody else will stay at the dock,” said Kurt Tillman, Fishing in the Rodeo.

The winners of this years Liar Contest are:

Best Liar: Donna Previto

Runners Up: Phillip & Payton Hamilton

Worst Liar: Ronnie Grider

The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo officially gets started at 5 a.m. with a cannon blast — starting three days of hooks in the water. More than 30 categories, including the big draw this year -- sharks!

