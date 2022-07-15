Mobile woman and her dog are safe after a tree falls on her home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile woman was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on her home. It happened on Barretts lane Thursday night.

According to friends and law enforcement, she’s doing okay. Just shaken up. Now crews will spend the next couple of days removing the tree.

Friends of the woman who lives there told FOX10 she’s bedridden. They said she heard the sound of the tree crashing through, but she had no idea what happened.

Neighbors say they also heard the loud boom and came outside to see this.

“I was in my backyard and I noticed a loud crash. I came to the front because I thought maybe a limb fell in the street. I walked up further and there was a whole tree that went through this woman’s house. It destroyed the roof and the whole side of the wall is gone. It shifted off of the foundation,” one neighbor said.

Her neighbor called 911 when they saw the damage. Crews rushed to the scene to rescue her and her dog who were both still inside.

Fortunately, both of them were okay. Neighbors are just glad that it wasn’t a lot worse.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. I’ve never heard anything like this before over here”.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.