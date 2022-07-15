Monkeypox has reached Mobile – here’s what to know

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - State health officials said Friday laboratory technicians tested 80 people with monkeypox, each coming back negative until a case in Mobile County and another one in Jefferson County.

As a rule, monkeypox is not highly contagious like, say, COVID-19. It usually requires close skin-to-skin contact. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many cases have been men having sex with men. But health officials say anyone can contract it, even by touching objects of infected people.

“Handling clothing or bedclothes. Sitting in a seat may be more difficult because the exposure has to be skin to skin,” said Dr. Burnestine Taylor, the disease control and prevention medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health “That’s the most likely mode of transmission.”

Symptoms include a rash that sometimes changes from a small bump similar to a mosquito bite, to swelling and then finally to a large rash with a small, dark center. It also can come with a fever, achy joints and swollen glands. The legions can be severely uncomfortable.

“They were, at worst, on more sensitive skin, excruciatingly painful,” monkeypox patient Marr Ford told CNN.

Historically, monkeypox fatality rates in Africa have been has high as 10 percent, according to the World Health Organization. But more recently, the WHO says, the death rate has been zero to 3 percent.

Taylor attributed that higher death rate to lack of access to treatment in Africa. She told FOX10 News that people in the United States generally recover at home.

“It’s just, we’re concerned in immunocompromised patients or, you know, high-risk patients,” she said. “But for the general public, basically it’s is self-limited. It usually doesn’t warrant any further intervention.”

Alabama is one of the last states to record a monkeypox case, becoming the 43rd plus the District of Columbia. Cases nationwide jumped 40 percent in one day from Wednesday to Thursday, reaching about 1,470 cases.

“We do have numbers that are increasing in the United States,” she said. “But for this point, there’s no concern just basically, if you’re not exposed to someone with a rash.”

Health officials recommend taking steps to prevent the disease:

Avoid close contact with monkeypox patients.

Don’t handle bedding clothing or towels that an infected person has used.

Isolate anyone who has been diagnosed with the disease. The quarantine period is 21 days.

If you possibly been exposed, wash your hands vigorously with soap and water, or use alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoid contact with animals that might have the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that the cases diagnosed so far almost certainly represent an undercount.

“We believe the per-valence of this in the community is greater,” he said. “Which is all the more reason to get a broader group of people vaccinated.”

