More showers and storms

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got more showers and storms to watch out for today as we get ready to wrap up this workweek. Most of the storms this morning will be along the immediate coast.

Once those fizzle out, the only storms we’ll see are hit and miss storms. Those will be around this evening as well, but overnight we go dry and stay that way into your Saturday morning. Rain coverage will be at 60% today but will be lower over the weekend so if you have outdoor plans that’s great news! Chances for showers drop to 40% for Saturday and Sunday. In the Tropics, things are still quiet for now.

---

