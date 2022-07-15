Advertise With Us
Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days

Authorities in Alaska rescued a 2-year-old child who was abandoned in a locked vehicle for at least two days, according to state troopers. (Source: KTUU)
By Paul Choate and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HEALY, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Authorities in Alaska rescued a 2-year-old child who was abandoned in a locked vehicle for at least two days, according to state troopers.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Alaska State Troopers got a call for an abandoned car on a trail with a toddler locked inside.

Troopers located the car and rescued the child, who was taken to the Office of Children’s Services. Officials said the child appeared to be in good health.

Based on evidence at the scene, troopers said they believe the child and the car were abandoned on Tuesday, two days before.

Troopers are now searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area around where the car was located. Wilson is the last person known to be with the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

