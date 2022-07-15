Okaloosa County’s Operation Safe Summer targets online sexual predators

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In its third operation targeting online sexual predators in the last 11 months, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six suspects and has warrants pending on multiple others, according to a news release.

This is the result of a four-day operation called Operation Safe Summer.

All six of those arrested so far face charges of use a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, according to the OCSO.

They are :

Walter Mochel, 57, of Shalimar, Fla.

Densworth Hendricks, 32, of Destin, Fla.

Steven Hooper, 44, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

John Staggs, 45, of Shalimar, Fla.

Jordan Towery, 28, of Milton, Fla.

Miguel Santa Maria, 22, of Opelika, Ala.

Hooper is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and Mochel is also charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor for a photo he sent, the OCSO said.

---

