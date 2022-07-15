Push for Peace aims to spark peace through faith, unity and love

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Push for Peace event to spark peace in our community through faith, unity and love is coming up in downtown Mobile.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Dannie and Danielle Pledger to learn more about this city- and county-wide initiative.

Push for Peace

Saturday, July 16, 8 a.m. to noon

Cathedral Square

Downtown Mobile

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.