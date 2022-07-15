Push for Peace aims to spark peace through faith, unity and love
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Push for Peace event to spark peace in our community through faith, unity and love is coming up in downtown Mobile.
FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Dannie and Danielle Pledger to learn more about this city- and county-wide initiative.
Push for Peace
Saturday, July 16, 8 a.m. to noon
Cathedral Square
Downtown Mobile
---
