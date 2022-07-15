Advertise With Us
Push for Peace aims to spark peace through faith, unity and love

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Push for Peace event to spark peace in our community through faith, unity and love is coming up in downtown Mobile.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Dannie and Danielle Pledger to learn more about this city- and county-wide initiative.

Push for Peace

Saturday, July 16, 8 a.m. to noon

Cathedral Square

Downtown Mobile

