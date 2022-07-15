Recipe: Chicken Marsala

Mandina’s of Spanish Fort stops by Studio 10 to make a delicious Chicken Marsala and show off some of their signature Italian dishes.

INGREDIENTS:

1 7oz chicken breast

2 cups sliced portabella mushrooms

4 cloves of roasted garlic

Salt and pepper, parsley, red pepper flakes to taste

1 ½ cup marsala wine

1/8 cup chicken stock

4 tbs butter

STEPS:

Start off with a med hi preheated skillet and oil (about 2 tbls).

Tenderize your chicken breast and coat with pre seasoned flour and place in preheated skillet.

Cook for about 1-2 minutes until golden brown then flip.

Cook about 1 min then add mushrooms, garlic, red pepper flake, parsley, and salt and pepper.

Allow mushrooms to cook and deglaze with marsala wine, reduce wine by half.

Add butter and lower heat, swirl butter into sauce to emulsify, add chicken stock to thin sauce if needed.

Serve over angel hair pasta.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Mandina’s of Spanish Fort

25000 Bass Pro Drive, Spanish Fort, AL

251-319-6491

www.mandinasspanishfort.com

---

