Recipe: Salmon Filets with Fresh Cut Salsa

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses

INGREDIENTS:

2 4-inch salmon filets

4 tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 cloves fresh garlic, minced

2 tablespoons parsley or fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 container of Rouses Freshly Cut Pineapple Salsa, Pico de Gallo or Fresh Fruit Blend

STEPS:

1. Season filets to taste with salt and pepper on each side.

2. In a medium skillet heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until garlic is browned to your liking.

3. Now turn up the heat and place salmon filets in the skillet and let cook for about 2 minutes on each side, or until your degree of doneness is achieved.

4. Top with salsa, pico de gallo or fresh fruit blend, and sprinkle with parsley or cilantro.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.