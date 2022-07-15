PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The murder of 18-year-old Randon Lee was caught on camera.

FOX10 News obtained the video that shows the alleged gunman seconds before and seconds after the deadly shooting on Friday, June 24.

Although Prichard Police said they have persons of interest in the case, no one has been arrested.

The video clearly shows the alleged killer and the car he was in. The day after the shooting, Prichard Police asked FOX10 News to not air the footage. But we have decided to show it since the case remains unsolved nearly three weeks later.

Investigators said Lee, the son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, was shot after he met up with two people at a gas station to sell them marijuana.

The video shows a black car pulling up to a pump around 7:30 p.m.

A passenger wearing a red hoodie steps out of the car, but immediately gets back in. Lee then pulls up to the opposite pump about a minute later in a silver car.

The guy in the red hoodie gets back out, clearly trying to conceal a gun in his right hand, as he waits for other cars to drive off before he walks to Lee’s car.

It appears he gets in the backseat directly behind Lee, closing the door behind him.

What happens next is blocked by the gas pump. But after eleven seconds inside the car, the man rushes back, with the gun still in his hand. He jumps in the black car and the driver takes off.

Surveillance video shows man with gun getting out of car after Randon Lee was shot in Prichard (WALA)

At the same time, Lee, who was shot in the back, pulls out of the gas station and drives across the street to another gas station where investigators said he crashed and died.

If you recognize the guy with the gun, or the car he was in, call Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.

