Wordle, from online puzzle to board game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Call up your friends and get your best players lined up. Wordle is being turned into a board game! The popular online puzzle game jumping from the P-H-O-N-E to the B-O-A-R-D.

“Wordle: The Party Game..” as it’s called.. delivers your classic Wordle gameplay...but now in an all new way.

Players will find the board game maintains the hallmark of Wordle’s game play. You’ll get six chances to guess a five-letter word with the assist of some color-coded clues.

In the board edition, four different versions are available: fast, timed, teams and classic. The classic version players go against each other to try and guess the letters in a word-- assigned by a “Wordle host.” The timed and fast versions limit the amount of time players have to make their guesses.

Perhaps the most significant difference from the online game is the team version, which has two people playing off a single board versus another team and guessing the word their opponent has picked.

Hasbro is partnering with the New York Times, which owns Wordle to make it happen. The party game is one of Hasbro’s fastest launches.

It releases in October and will be sold on Hasbro’s website and in other big-box stores.

