Youth On the Winning Side (YOTWS) birthed by the members of the gospel singing group, Nu Image, in 1991. The members were seeking solutions to see what could be done to make an impact on the community that no one else in the city was doing. YOTWS is a week-long gospel music workshop for youth and young adults ages 3 to 25.

The mission is to empower youth and young adults to return to their communities to positively affect other youth and young people to become productive citizens to bring positive change to their communities, both local and global. We provide Youth Music Workshops, Scholarships, and concerts.

The Best of YOTWS

Auditions July 24, 2022

Showcase July 25, 2022

St. Joseph Baptist Church

661 S Broad St.

Mobile AL 36603

4 p.m. (both days)

Youth On the Winning Side

July 25-29, 2022

Nazaree Full Gospel Church

1695 W I-65 Service Road N

Rehearsal Time:

3 to 9 year old choir 5:30

10 to 25 year old 6:45 p.m.

Fine Arts 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

---

