Community comes together for Push for Peace event in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a whole lot of fun happening at Cathedral Square for this year’s Push for Peace event.

It was all about spreading peace, love, and unity throughout the community.

There was dancing, singing, and a whole lot of fun to promote peace.

The event brought together people from different communities who all have the same goal.

“We’re all about community, we’re all about family, we’re all about ministry, love, and unity,” said Dannie Pledger, the event organizer.

Husband and wife, Dannie and Danielle Pledger with Sparkle Productions Inc. created the event in 2013 to be proactive against violence. The Pledgers know it can take a village to make a real change.

“We know that it’s all about people and we want to bring the people together so that when we come together we are stronger and we’re smarter and that’s what it’s all about,” said Dannie.

“And we also want individuals to take the pledge to agree to use your influence with those that are closest to you, talk to your children, talk to your neighbor, talk to your friends, not just about violence but about gun safety,” said Danielle.

One local rapper who experienced a tragic event when he was younger as a result of violence said he’s turned that pain into music, spreading strong messages promoting peace among his community.

“I’ve always been a big believer and supporter of this, anytime they call me, anything I can do, I try to do it like a lot of children look up to me and look up to us and I try to do something positive and show them the right way,” said T-man Lett.

With violence on a downward trend in the city, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said events like Push for Peace make a difference, and that the city needs more of these events for the police department to support.

“Well I think it’s important, one that the police department is involved because we are a part of the community and many times over the years it’s been the community over here and the police department over here but that’s not the case, the police department is the community and so that’s why I supported for us to be here,” said Prine.

Positivity filled Cathedral Square as everyone had fun supporting a strong and important message. The pledgers say this is evidence of love and the change people want to see happen.

“It feels good to know that we’re here together as a community pushing for peace and we’re all working together for the common goal,” said Danielle.

This is the event’s ninthth year. The Pledgers said they hope to continue the event for many more years.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.