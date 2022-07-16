Day 1 of the 89th ADSFR left anglers with big fish tales to tell

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The 89th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) got off to a great start Friday morning, July 15, 2022. Thousands of anglers are competing through the weekend for tons of cash and prizes. Fishing didn’t officially begin until 5:00 a.m. but by the time the scales opened a few hours later, there were plenty of fishermen ready to weigh their catch.

The ADSFR shark category is back for the first time in several years but is restricted to just four species and tournament officials set a high minimum length in an effort to only have mature fish brought to the scales. It’s sure to be a big draw for spectators but they would have to wait until afternoon before the first one came to the scales.

“Red snapper…twenty-five-point-seven-five,” a judge called out a weight from the check station.

Plenty of red snapper hit the board early, as did a variety of inshore species. A live release tank is back this year and a big fan draw. Speckled trout, redfish and other shallow water species are brought in live and later released at the dock. Early arrivals at the weigh station spoke of calm seas and good fishing.

Speckled trout were one of the inshore species that hit the scales early (Hal Scheurich)

“Very calm waters. Stormy weather,” said Kevin Oliver of Grand Bay. “We got there about seven o’clock. The bite was hitting as soon as we got there and we got all the fish in the boat by 9:00 a.m. and got here by eleven, so it was a good day.”

One of the big fish of the day was a 68-pound cobia that took the angler by surprise and left her with quite the fish tale to tell.

Angler poses with her 68-pound cobia she caught while snapper fishing (Hal Scheurich)

“We were snapper fishing and yeah. It just kind of grabbed that big ole poggie and took off with it,” recalled Vicki Foster of Magnolia Springs. “It was basically just below the boat and I kept fighting it and bringing it up. It actually broke my rod, so I was fishing with one eye and the rest of the rod was in the water with the fish, so yeah, it was pretty crazy.”

It was just before 3:00 p.m. when the first big shark of the rodeo came in. Hayden Pugh fought the 595-pound monster tiger shark for three and a half hours before they were finally able to wear it down.

First shark weighed in at rodeo was a 595-pound tiger shark measuring nearly 13-feet in length (Hal Scheurich)

“He left with it (bait) and was just dragging us around and it took what, about an hour and a half before we finally started making progress,” angler, Hayden Pugh of Thomasville said.

Most of the big shark entries won’t come until Saturday and Sunday but when they do, it will draw plenty of attention. The Mobile Jaycees have taken some criticism for allowing sharks to be killed again. Tournament organizers said the decision was science-based, having worked closely with marine biologists and shark experts from both Mississippi and Alabama before making the decision.

“We have minimum requirements that are greater than our state and federal requirements so we’re only bringing in those big sharks that are good for research so they can get all the data and research they want off of them,” ADSFR spokesperson, Coleman Moore said.

Dr. Marcus Drymon is an assistant extension professor with Mississippi State University and a marine fisheries specialist with Mississippi – Alabama Sea Grant. Grant is a Judge for the 89th ADSFR and a shark expert. It’s he who will be conducting much of the research. Drymon is not surprised to see big tiger sharks like Pugh’s come in and said the overall stock is very healthy.

“I have no concerns whatsoever and it’s simply a magnitude issue,” Drymon said. “When we talk about stock assessments and population health, we talk about the entirety of the population…the entirety of the stock and a limited, sustainable harvest like we anticipate seeing over the next couple of days is not a detriment to the population.”

Three more sharks were weighed over the next two hours. Two were also tigers and the third was a large bull shark.

Rodeo officials expect up to thirty thousand visitors a day to the site. There’s a lot to see with the live tank and the ice pit both displaying catches. Vendors of all sorts are onsite and there will be live entertainment all three days.

