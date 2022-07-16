Five new MCPSS football stadiums will not be ready; where will the teams play?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The high school football season kicks off five weeks from tonight, and some Mobile County teams will be playing their home games, away.

Several schools are getting brand new on campus stadiums, but they won’t be ready this year.

Following a shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium last October, the Mobile County Public School System no longer uses the stadium for high school football games.

Leflore, Vigor, B.C. Rain, Davidson, and Williamson, along with Murphy, all shared Ladd for home games. Five of those schools are getting new stadiums, but construction is still ongoing, so this season, the teams will relocate for home games:

· Davidson at Baker

· Vigor at Blount

· B.C. Rain at Bryant

· LeFlore at Chickasaw

· Williamson at Theodore

The coaches are excited to play some ball.

“I know that right now, from all indications, we are probably further along than anyone else,” said Renardo Jackson, head LeFlore football coach. “Whether we’ll be able to play or host a game I think is still up in the air, that’s our hope though. We want to play at home in the snake pit.”

Murphy will play at Mary G. Montgomery. Mobile County Public School System said the reasons the stadiums are not ready are due to supply chain shortages and weather delays.

---

