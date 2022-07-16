Advertise With Us
FOX10, DHR partner for ‘Operation Backpack’ school supplies drive

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The price of school supplies will hit everyone a little harder this year.

That’s why FOX10 and the Department of Human Resources in Mobile and Baldwin counties are partnering to collect supplies for kids in need.

It’s called “Operation Backpack.”

Some of the suggested items to donate include backpacks, three-ring binders, crayons and glue sticks.

You can drop off supplies at Greene and Phillips law offices at 15 N. Florida St., or here at the FOX10 Studios at1501 Satchel Paige Dr.

“Operation Backpack” runs through Friday, July 29.

