Future Mobile County school board member against arming SRO’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A future Mobile County school board member is speaking out against arming school resource officers.

But he may not have a say in the matter.

Johnny Hatcher doesn’t officially take his school board seat until January, but he’s strongly against putting guns in schools.

He feels it’s a job for the police, not the school.

“Let the police handle the policing. We handle the educating,” Hatcher said. “At the end of the day this is a public safety matter.”

School board members all agree on one thing though, safety is the top concern.

Hatcher feels there’s a different way to keep them safe.

“I’m against it. And the reason I’m against it is if you take and have an armed resource officer in the school and he’s walking through or whatever, a fight breaks out, he has to get involved,” Hatcher explained. “Then that gun’s in play. That can become a very bad situation.”

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in May that left 19 students and two teachers dead, Hatcher says students should never be afraid to go to school.

He feels Mobile County should consider options at other nearby school systems.

“There’s a better way. How bout we look at Baldwin County and how they do it,” Hatcher said. “They have a uniformed licensed deputy or officer, depending on the area outside the schools, and it’s no better deterrent than that.”

On the opposite end, other school board members are in favor of arming SRO’s.

One of those is District 2 School Board Member Don Stringfellow.

“It’s something that I supported for some time ago and I still support the idea,” Stringfellow said. “But it’s part in parcel of the whole comprehensive security plan. And we’re looking forward to the superintendent coming back making a recommendation to us.”

It’s unclear when the board will vote on this issue.

The superintendent and other school personnel are waiting on more recommendations.

Mobile County School starts Friday, August 4th.

