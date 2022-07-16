Man with local ties wanted for murder in Tennessee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local man wanted for a murder 500 miles away.

Julien De Mone Hardin, 36, who has ties to Mobile and Daphne, was just added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List.

He’s no stranger to local law enforcement -- with arrest records on both sides of the bay -- he’s now facing more serious charges in Tennessee.

A “Be on the Lookout” was put out for Hardin Friday. He’s wanted in Weakley County Tennessee for murder and aggravated robbery. Hardin is a suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Terry Beard, who found dead in the middle of the roadway.

Investigators have already arrested and charged a woman in this case -- but need your help to get Hardin off the streets. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest. Hardin is considered armed and dangerous -- if you know where he is -- turn him in.

