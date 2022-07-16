Advertise With Us
MPD: Bar employee shot after patron denied entry

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An employee at a Mobile bar suffered a non-life-threatening injury after a patron opened fire after being denied entry, according to police.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the Bubble Lounge in the 5500 block of Old Shell Road.

According to Mobile police, a man shot a round into the door after being denied access inside then fled the scene. The bullet hit an employee who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

