MPD: Bar employee shot after patron denied entry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An employee at a Mobile bar suffered a non-life-threatening injury after a patron opened fire after being denied entry, according to police.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the Bubble Lounge in the 5500 block of Old Shell Road.

According to Mobile police, a man shot a round into the door after being denied access inside then fled the scene. The bullet hit an employee who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.