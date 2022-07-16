Quiet, hot and humid for our Saturday…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We will heat up quickly today with highs hitting the low 90s this afternoon. Rain chances are also lower with only a few storms likely late in the afternoon.

Sunday will be similar with highs in the low 90s and some spotty storms in the afternoon.

Beach weather looks great this weekend! Rip current risk is low and the surf is calm.

It also looks good for the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. Seas are calm and storms will be few.

For the upcoming workweek there are no major changes. It will continue to be hot and humid with some scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns for the next five days.

Have a great weekend!

---

