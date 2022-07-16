Thousands return to Dauphin Island for the first day of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Day one of the 89th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is officially in the books and it was definitely one to remember. It kicked off with four sharks caught within 30 minutes.

We heard oohs and ahhs from the Dauphin Island crowd Friday as one of those sharks was pulled from the boat of Ric Collier and his crew.

His tiger shark officially weighed in at 466 pounds. It wasn’t the biggest catch of the day, but it was historic. This marked one of the first sharks caught in seven years.

“We said that if we found a shark that was close to 500 pounds, it was taking a boat ride. And this one got to take a boat ride,” Collier said.

And it was all hands on deck just to bring it in.

“A shark nearly 500 pounds, it took everybody on the boat to try and get that thing over the side and on the boat. The fight took about 25 minutes. And getting the shark on the boat took about an hour and a half,” Collier said.

That was just one of the amazing sights on day one. And for spectators, it couldn’t get any better.

“It’s such an amazing experience. And for my daughter to get to touch a shark, baby shark is big right now. She loves to see a shark and she got to touch a shark for the first time. It was a lot of fun for the whole family,” Joe Sykes said.

And the fun will continue all weekend on Dauphin Island. And FOX10 will be there as well.

