Worker injured in accident at State Docks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A grisly injury occurred Friday at the State Docks after a worker had his arm partially torn off in an accident there, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Fire officials said they responded to the facility after getting a report of a man injured in a forklift accident. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators have not released any other information about the accident.

