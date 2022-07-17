Advertise With Us
Another hot and humid day for our Sunday…

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We will heat up quickly today with highs hitting the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be around 100. As far as rain goes, there will be a few spotty showers and storms around. Rain chance is around 30% for most of the area, so a lot of folks will likely stay dry.

Beach weather looks great again! Rip current risk is low and the surf is calm. The biggest issue is just getting to the beach. Expect the Bayway and Causeway to continue to be a mess.

It also looks good for the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. Seas are calm and storms will be few.

For the upcoming workweek there are no major changes. It will continue to be hot and humid with some scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns for the next five days.

Have a great Sunday!

