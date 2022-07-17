Big demand for church’s monthly food giveaway in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A long line of cars -- outside downtown’s Ben May Library Saturday morning -- as New Birth Community Church held its monthly ministry outreach -- distributing food from Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The drive-thru event handing out essentials like meat, milk, vegetables, and other food items were able to help more than 300 local families.

Also assisting were volunteers with City Church -- who tell us the need in the Port City is great.

“Right now the need is so great. So many people on the bottom spectrum of the income are just really hurting. They’re literally giving their paychecks away. They need help with food. They need help with extra items. The need is just really great. We’ve never had this many people before -- ever,” said Robert Sanderson, City Church of Mobile.

New Birth Community Church -- also had the grill fired up -- feeding more than 100 homeless people downtown. They tell us they do the food giveaway every third Saturday of the month in the back parking lot of the Ben May Library.

