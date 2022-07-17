Dauphin Street Vault has athletes flying through downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some incredible athletes putting on a show on Dauphin Street -- literally on Dauphin Street. Once again -- the Dauphin Street Vault -- bringing in some talented high-flying pole vaulters to downtown -- and a lot of spectators.

More than 140 athletes have travelled near and far to compete in the Dauphin Street Vault.

“It gives me a challenge -- and it’s something different that not many people do,” said Owen Wilkinson, from Carrollton, Georgia.

Wilkinson will be a freshman and is coming off setting the Georgia Middle School pole vaulting record -- and looking to take to the next level.

“Overall -- all the competition just makes you better -- as a vaulter. So yeah -- I get a lot out of it,” said Wilkinson.

This is Sawyer Thomas’ third year to compete. She says loves the vibe and of course when she nails it!

“The environment -- I love seeing everybody -- even if they’re not pole vaulters -- they all come and watch and it’s just really amazing. Lee: What’s your favorite part about the competition? -- Probably the feeling after I make a bar -- it’s just like a feeling of relaxation and it’s really nice! Lee: And the crowd cheering too? -- yes,” said Thomas.

Some visitors -- just happening upon the high-flying block party.

“Yes -- this is incredible -- I can’t believe they shut the whole street down for a party! And we even saw an elderly man who made it up the highest level. And he had like red and white striped socks up above the knee. So he wasn’t even like one of the student athletes -- he was grown,” said Dannika Dewhurst, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

While it’s a competition among athletes -- Cameron Lacey will tell you it’s also a competition with yourself -- as he looks to beat his personal record.

“I think it’s really fun being able to be sent up into the air. Because obviously we can’t jump that high -- but being able to hit a pole -- and then go flying in the air -- the feeling is amazing,” said Lacey.

