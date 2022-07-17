Minority-owned businesses come together at ‘Walk Through Vivian’s Door’ event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Minority businesses had a one a stop shop for help Saturday.

The “Walk Through Vivian’s Door” event, was hosted by nonprofit Vivian’s Door, which honors Mobile trailblazer and the organization’s namesake Vivian Malone Jones, the first black graduate of the University of Alabama.

More than 30 black-owned businesses as well as farmers were on hand at MAMGA Drive.

The event offered attendees information on how to start a business, what resources are available, and how to write grants.

“People have been helping, not just with this festival,” Vivian’s Door Executive Director Janice Malone said. “We are an economic justice nonprofit and our goal is to help minority businesses, especially black businesses, grow, scale, and re-invest in their communities.”

Event partners Stand Up Mobile and the Black Chamber of Commerce were also on hand, as was Feeding the Gulf Coast handing out food to more than 200 families.

---

