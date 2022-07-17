Mobile Fire Rescue crews on the scene of a fire at a storage facility

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department are on the scene of a fire at a storage facility in the 2400 block of Dauphin Island Parkway.

According to officials no one has been injured in the fire. Multiple crews are dealing with the situation. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

