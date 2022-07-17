Young basketball players get ready for tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shoot-around took place at LeFlore High School Saturday afternoon as fourth-grade boys get ready for the big game.

The travel basketball team goes to local and national tournaments all across the Gulf Coast and other areas of the United States. On Saturday, they were getting ready for the next big game: the National Championship Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Older players got together with the new players to teach them some new skills on the court before they leave for the tournament.

“The biggest thing it does, it helps you to see that over the years the time you’ve invested, you can see the fruit and the seeds giving back,” said Head Coach Pope. “The Bible talks about just planting a seed and eventually it’s going to grow. You’ll see the fruits of your labor. So we can see the fruits of our labor with the next generation.

The tournament will begin Monday and runs through July 23.

