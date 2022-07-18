Advertise With Us
Crash causes U.S. 98 road closure in Mobile County

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 7 a.m. today has caused a road closure.

Both lanes of U.S. 98 near Avenue B in Mobile County are blocked and will be for underdetermined amount of time, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating.

