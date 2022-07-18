The final cannon blasts at the ADSFR, but where did the cannon come from?

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Sunday was the final day of reeling in catches at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo on Dauphin Island, and many anglers fought hard for one last chance to make it on the leaderboard.

The tournament went out with loud bangs from the celebratory cannon blasts, the perfect bookends to the tournament, with three shots Friday morning as a kickoff and three shots Sunday night as a grand finale.

The mastermind behind it all was Claude Tuberville.

“Yeah, you don’t want to be standing in front of it,” Tuberville said. “People from two or three hundred miles either way wait for the cannon to go off, and to me, it’s a big responsibility to have this gun down here 5 a.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday.”

Tuberville said he built the cannon from scratch, and it took him all of three days. This was his 8th year firing at the rodeo, and the cannon weighed roughly 900 pounds.

However, he’s not a one-man band. His granddaughters were his right hand.

“Our favorite part is shooting it with our grandfather,” said Emma and Allie Tarver.

Others were jolted by the boom.

“That cannon was awesome,” said one woman. “Especially since I love history, so that was really neat.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the dock, a huge catch weighed in on the crane at 189 pounds, and the angler was over the moon.

“We knew we had him,” said Jacob Collings. “He fought hard for two hours all the way to about 30 minutes before dark. A storm blew up on us, but we finally landed him, and we ended up getting him.”

He was exhausted by the end.

“My back hurt like I was 70 years old, and my hand felt like I had a 12-volt battery touching it,” said Collings. “My arms are sore. My calves feel like I just ran a marathon, but at the end of the day, we got him in the boat.”

All in a day’s work. Thousands enjoyed the final day of fishing, and the president of the rodeo was sent in the water for a quick splash.

Most of all, people remembered it’s all about having fun.

“In my opinion, all the prizes don’t really matter,” said Colling. “It’s the glory of winning.”

The awards ceremony will be Monday at 6 p.m. at The Grounds in Mobile.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.