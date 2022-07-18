Funding from state and school boards help Chickasaw teachers with school supplies

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - With about a month left until the first day of school, it’s an exciting time at the Chickasaw Early Learning Center.

“We do miss our kids when we’re off for summer,” said Stacey Edwards. “We’re excited to meet them.”

Before they meet their students these pre-k teachers are hard at work setting up their classrooms, but thanks to recent price increases that’s not the cheapest thing to do. Especially considering how much teachers need at this level.

“From books to manipulatives to just play stuff,” said Lexus Holmes.

“Wikkistix things like that those are more pricey because they’re a little bit harder to get so some of the things we do, some of the things that go bad those are a little more expensive,” said Kendall Floyd.

To help, the state board of education increased CIS funding for each teacher to $900. The Chickasaw school system also added extra money on top of that which makes a big difference for first-year teacher Lexus Holmes.

“Me being a new teacher, also newly married, newly out of school, there’s no money,” said Holmes. “It’s good to have that support that we need to have a successful beginning to our year.”

It’s also a big help for long-time teachers who saw their out-of-pocket costs go up during the pandemic.

“The schools were pushing a lot more money towards fighting COVID and protecting the kids but now that we’re fortunate to be hopefully on the other side of this a lot of the funds are coming back to the teachers,” said Floyd.

