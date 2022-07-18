Hot, toasty and limited showers for today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We will heat up quickly today with highs hitting the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be around 100. As far as rain goes, there will only be a few isolated showers and storms around. Rain chance is around 20% for most of the area, but inland areas will have a slightly better chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Beach weather looks great again! Rip current risk is low and the surf is calm.

For the rest of the workweek there are no major changes. It will continue to be hot and humid with rain chances hovering between 20-50% depending on moisture.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns for the next five days.

Have a great Monday!

