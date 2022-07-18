Imani Theatre Company and Clotilda Descendants Association Extend their Summer Acting Workshops

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Imani Theatre Company and the Clotilda Descendants Association announce their extension of the 2022 August in July Summer Acting Workshops. The workshops aim to recruit talent for the new play “An Ocean in My Bones” while doing a classic study on August Wilson. The extension will begin the week of July 19 at Spring Hill College and concludes the week of July 25 in Africatown’s Yorktown Baptist Church.

Renowned playwright Terrance Spivey, Artistic Associate of Imani and Executive Director of Powerful Long Ladder of Cleveland, Ohio, will conduct the workshops and utilize the actors’ imagination, movement, and sensory in creating characters, scenarios, and emotions through mime, music, and improvisation,” states Greg Cyprian Imani Theatre Company, Executive Director.

Additionally, the workshop participants will study the works of August Wilson, a renowned playwright who helped shape the black theatre.

The workshops began on July 5 within The Moment, a workshop that utilizes the actors’ imagination, movement, and sensory in creating characters, scenarios, and emotions through mime, music, and improvisation.

The remaining workshop dates are as follows:

July 19-21

Tuesday - Thursday

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Spring Hill College

Fine Arts Center (Room 215)

July 23

Saturday

11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Spring Hill College

Fine Arts Center (Room 215)

July 25-28

Monday-Thursday

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Yorktown Baptist Church

Fellowship Hall

To learn more, visit imanitheatrecompany.com or the Imani Theatre Company Facebook Page.

About Us:

Imani Theatre Company is a division of Legacy 166, a non-profit located in Mobile. The company’s mission is to reduce the effects of Intergenerational Poverty through Arts, Culture, Education, and Community Collaborations. The company provides books and theatre to public schools in Mobile County.

---

