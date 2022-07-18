MPD: Nursing home resident dead following assault by fellow resident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile Police department on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 12:22 p.m., officers responded to 4164 Halls Mill Road, Lynwood Nursing Home, for an assault call.

When police arrived on the scene they discovered that a 70-year-old subject had assaulted a 77-year-old male victim. According to police, the subject pushed the victim, and he fell.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Both parties were residents of Lynwood Nursing Home.

This case will be presented to a grand jury.

