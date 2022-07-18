Pet of the Week: Snowy with City of Mobile Animal Services

Meet our new pet of the week, Snowy. This sweet pup is with the City of Mobile Animal Services and is looking for a forever home.

Snowy, and her brothers Stubbs and Sinclair, are 11 week old puppies that found themselves in a difficult situation and we got them to safety.

We started a foster program in 2021, and puppies and kittens are important parts of our foster program. The shelter isn’t a safe place for them to be because they are so young.

This allows them to be safe in a home environment and received close monitoring and care, as well as allow them to be prepared for adoption or transfer to our rescue partners.

We have over 80 animals in foster currently, and this includes our puppies and kittens, as well as elderly and special needs dogs and cats.

Our new shelter medicine program, including a vet that does rounds weekly, is also helping us provide excellent care for the pets in our charge as we find them homes or rescues.

