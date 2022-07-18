Advertise With Us
Rubber Ducky Regatta 2022

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information was provided by event organizers:

August 6, 2022

10:00 – 12:00

Cooper Riverside Park

Thousands of rubber ducks will be dumped into the Mobile River to race to the finish line. The top 3 finishers will win

1st Place $1,000 gift certificate to Rouse’s Markets

2nd Place $750.00 gift certificate to Ace Hardware, Spring Hill, Moffett Road, Creola

3rd Place $500.00 gift certificate to Bebo’s

Last Place 1 month membership to Crew Fitness to get in shape for next year’s race

We will have music and children’s activities will take place in the park prior to the race

Ronald McDonald House of Mobile is a home away from home for families with seriously ill or injured children being treated in area hospitals. Our House is located at 1626 Spring Hill Avenue.

www.rmhcmobile.org

