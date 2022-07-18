U.S. Postal Service hosts job fairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Monday, July 18, the U.S. Postal Service is hosting job fairs.

Postal officials will be onsite to answer employment questions and to assist job candidates with the application process from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to visit the following locations:

Foley Post Office, 150 E Laurel Ave., Foley 36535

Mobile Main Post Office, 250 Saint Joseph St., Mobile 36601

A news release states the U.S. Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and advancement opportunities. Currently, the following employment opportunities include:

Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC)

Salary: $19.06 per hour

This employee will deliver and collect packages along routes in rural areas and will provide a variety of services to customers along an assigned route. The successful applicant may be required to provide their own vehicle for transportation. As an ARC, you may opt to provide service to your community on weekends and holidays or up to seven days each week; whichever suits your lifestyle. If you enjoy working outdoors, while keeping your week free, this position may be a great fit for you.

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA)

Salary: $19.06 per hour

In this role, you will deliver and collect packages along routes in rural areas during weekdays, weekends, and holidays. You also will provide a variety of services to customers along your assigned route. You may be required to use a personal vehicle if a postal vehicle is not provided. As an RCA, you may be eligible to receive health benefits and promotion to a career opportunity. This position is ideal for candidates who enjoy staying active and working independently outdoors with occasional customer service interactions.

