USA professors and students launch satellite into orbit

In this photo released by Rocket Lab, Rocket Lab's Electron rocket sits on the launch pad on...
In this photo released by Rocket Lab, Rocket Lab's Electron rocket sits on the launch pad on the Mahia peninsula in New Zealand on May 17, 2022. NASA plans to send up a satellite to track a new orbit around the moon which it hopes to use in the coming years to once again land astronauts on the lunar surface. (Rocket Lab via AP)(Rocket Lab | AP)
By Ashlyn Nichols
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After 7 years of hard work, the University of South Alabama made history. NASA launched the Space X rocket last week, and on that rocket was the JagSat1-Satellite. It was built by USA students and professors.

Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering Dr. Samuel Russ led the project and was thrilled to join students on a zoom call the day of the launch. Students cheered as the rocket blasted off at a space center in Florida.

“It was great to see students I hadn’t seen in a few years. They worked in the early part of the project so they didn’t get to see it finished. They were excited, the students who worked on it later were excited. We were trading stories… you know, war stories on things that broke that we had to fix. It’s fabulous,” said Russ.

There are many benefits to the launch including what the satellite is measuring and the hands-on experience it provides for undergraduate students.

" I want to make clear that the purpose of measurement is by measuring the Earth’s atmosphere where the space station is. Radio signals travel through that like GPS signals and so we’re hoping that by using this instrument which can make measurements in a way that other instruments have never been able to. We will learn something about that atmosphere and improve the quality of radio signals like GPS,” added Russ.

USA has more projects planned including building a second satellite and ground station. The ground station will have an antenna on one of the buildings at South that will receive data from the satellites in orbit. People can follow the satellite’s journey by visiting the link below.

https://www.southalabama.edu/departments/publicrelations/pressreleases/071522jagstat.html

