24th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Dust off your boots and get ready to Rodeo! The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation’s 24th Annual Rodeo returns to the City of Foley Horse Arena August 4th through 6th. Come watch some of the nation’s top cowgirls and cowboys compete – bring all the family and friends for a fun-packed weekend! Tickets include a free Kid’s Zone at 6pm with the Rodeo action at 8pm nightly. A big-time rodeo, with a small town feeling with a concessions, merchandise and new to our Rodeo this year is a mechanical bull! A great time for a great cause with all proceeds benefiting student Peer Helper Programs across Baldwin County! Visit peerhelpers.org for more information.

August 4th – 6th City of Foley Horse Arena 5:30pm – Gates Open

6pm – Kids Zone 8pm – Rodeo Ticket Prices: $8 – Ages 3-12, $15 – Ages 13+

Pre-Sale tickets are $1 and will be on sale beginning July 11th until July 29th at Frances Holk-Jones State Farm, Summerdale Western Store and Bryant Bank – all Baldwin County Locations. Tickets can also be purchased nightly at the gate.

