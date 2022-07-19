89th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo wraps up with awards ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several prizes and thousands of dollars were handed out Monday night at the 89th Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Awards ceremony.

It marked the end of another successful rodeo weekend.

It was also a celebration of the return of the shark category. The biggest cash prize of $12, James Mullek-Russell. Organizers say his 674 pound tiger shark took a unique route to the weigh-in.

“An angler caught a fish from a boat. He brought it in on the beach because it was easier and then they put it on the back of a truck and took the Mobile ferry to come weigh it in. We actually pulled that shark out of the back of the truck. And that was the winning shark this year,” Coleman Moore, VP of Publicity said.

The most prestigious award, Master Angler was given to Vicki Foster.

“I never thought this would happen. We’ve fished 16 rodeos. I’ve won some prizes but third place. My husband has won a couple of second places. I never thought I would make Master Angler. Not at all,” Foster said.

Foster won first prize in three separate categories. And after the weekend she had, it was well earned.

“We snapped off one rod twice. And then that rod snapped in half. It was definitely a fight. It was probably the biggest fight of a fish that I’ve ever had in my life,” Foster said.

And winning runs in the family. Vicki’s grandson won during the young angler’s tournament last week.

