Alabama releases third grade reading scores: School systems use summer reading programs to help students ahead of the new school year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scores from last year’s ACAP reading test are painting a better picture of students’ needs ahead of the new school year. Mobile County has 69% of third graders reading at or above their grade level which is below the state average of 78%. It’s something the school system says they prepared for.

“Like schools nationwide we are experiencing learning loss as a result of COVID 19,” said Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System.

There is a plan in place. Mobile County just finished a month-long summer literacy program at their elementary schools.

“They’re learning how to blend letters and how to read words and their phonics and all that,” said Philips.

Philips said students who went through the program have already tested better compared to when they first started, which should give them a head start this fall.

“They’ll be able to do even better because they’ll hopefully catch up with their peers in their class and they’ll move forward and perform better in their classroom and on the test next year,” added Philips.

Across the bay, Baldwin County third-graders came in above average with 82% reading at or above their grade level which has educators feeling cautiously optimistic.

“We definitely are more concerned with getting into that 90th percent of proficiency,” said Baldwin County Director of Academics.

To get there, Baldwin County finished their second year of summer reading camp.

“Our children that we invite are those who typically struggle during the regular school day,” said Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Kristin Lamotte.

Teachers spent all of June working with each student on the specific issues that give them trouble with reading proficiency.

“We drill down to say if they don’t know blends or if they can’t decode words and what we do is we target that really intensely,” added Lamotte.

